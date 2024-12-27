College Basketball 2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Tennessee, Iowa State, Auburn, Oregon are No. 1 seeds Published Dec. 27, 2024 2:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College basketball fans, rejoice!

FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy is here with his first edition of this season's NCAA Tournament projections.

Tennessee (Midwest), Iowa State (East), Auburn (South) and Oregon (West) are the No. 1 seeds in his first bracket forecast.

Duke, Alabama, Marquette and Mississippi State are listed as the No. 2 seeds, while Kentucky, UConn, Kansas and Texas A&M make up the No. 3 seeds.

Michigan State, Florida, Maryland and Gonzaga are the No. 4 seeds in DeCourcy's initial projections.

As for teams on the bubble, DeCourcy has Texas Tech, Saint Mary’s, Vanderbilt and Penn State as his last four teams in the tournament. Northwestern, BYU, Missouri and Georgetown are listed as the first four out, while North Carolina, Iowa, Washington State and Arizona are the next four teams out.

The SEC has the most representatives in DeCourcy's initial compilation, with 13 teams. The Big Ten has 11 teams represented, while the Big 12 has eight teams in the tournament, according to DeCourcy. The ACC has four teams, while the Big East has three teams. The Mountain West, West Coast and Atlantic 10 follow with two teams apiece.

Here's a look at DeCourcy’s latest projections:

