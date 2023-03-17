College Basketball 2023 March Madness highlights: USC-Michigan State, more Published Mar. 17, 2023 11:51 a.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

If Day 1 of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was any indication of how Friday might play out, college hoops fans are in for a treat, and we've got you covered with all the top moments from start to finish!

Friday's action kicks off at 12:15 p.m. ET when No. 7 Michigan State takes on No. 10 USC in the East Region. Shortly after that game tips, 3-seed Xavier will go up against 14-seed Kennesaw State in an opening-round clash.

Later on in the day, the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers will take on No. 16 seed Farleigh Dickinson at 6:50 p.m. ET in the East, while No. 4 Indiana goes up against No. 13 Kent State at 9:55 p.m. in the Midwest Region.

Follow along with the most up-to-date bracket here.

Here are the highlights!

Michigan State vs. USC

Stay tuned for details!

COMING UP:

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State

Baylor vs. UC Santa Barbara

Saint Mary's vs. VCU

Marquette vs. Vermont

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh

Creighton vs. North Carolina State

UConn vs. Iona

Purdue vs. Farleigh Dickinson

Kentucky vs. Providence

Miami vs. Drake

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

Kansas State vs. Montana State

Indiana vs. Kent State

TCU vs. Arizona State

