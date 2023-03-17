College Basketball
College Basketball

2023 March Madness highlights: USC-Michigan State, more

Published Mar. 17, 2023 11:51 a.m. EDT

If Day 1 of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was any indication of how Friday might play out, college hoops fans are in for a treat, and we've got you covered with all the top moments from start to finish!

Friday's action kicks off at 12:15 p.m. ET when No. 7 Michigan State takes on No. 10 USC in the East Region. Shortly after that game tips, 3-seed Xavier will go up against 14-seed Kennesaw State in an opening-round clash.

Later on in the day, the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers will take on No. 16 seed Farleigh Dickinson at 6:50 p.m. ET in the East, while No. 4 Indiana goes up against No. 13 Kent State at 9:55 p.m. in the Midwest Region.

Follow along with the most up-to-date bracket here.

Here are the highlights!

Michigan State vs. USC

Fri 4:15 PM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
10
USC Trojans
USC
7
Michigan State Spartans
MSU

Stay tuned for details!

COMING UP:

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State

Fri 4:40 PM
TruTV
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
14
Kennesaw State Owls
KENN
3
Xavier Musketeers
XAV

Baylor vs. UC Santa Barbara

Fri 5:30 PM
TNT
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
14
UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
UCSB
3
Baylor Bears
BAY

Saint Mary's vs. VCU

Marquette vs. Vermont

Fri 6:45 PM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
15
Vermont Catamounts
UVM
2
Marquette Golden Eagles
MARQ

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh

Fri 7:10 PM
TruTV
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
11
Pittsburgh Panthers
PITT
6
Iowa State Cyclones
ISU

Creighton vs. North Carolina State

Fri 8:00 PM
TNT
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
11
North Carolina State Wolfpack
NCST
6
Creighton Bluejays
CREI

UConn vs. Iona

Fri 8:30 PM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
13
Iona Gaels
IONA
4
UConn Huskies
UCONN

Purdue vs. Farleigh Dickinson

Kentucky vs. Providence

Fri 11:10 PM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
11
Providence Friars
PROV
6
Kentucky Wildcats
UK

Miami vs. Drake

Fri 11:25 PM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
12
Drake Bulldogs
DRKE
5
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
MIA

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon

Fri 11:35 PM
TruTV
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
14
Grand Canyon Antelopes
GC
3
Gonzaga Bulldogs
GONZ

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

Sat 1:20 AM
TNT
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
9
Florida Atlantic Owls
FAU
8
Memphis Tigers
MEM

Kansas State vs. Montana State

Sat 1:40 AM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
14
Montana State Bobcats
MTST
3
Kansas State Wildcats
KSU

Indiana vs. Kent State

Sat 1:55 AM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
13
Kent State Golden Flashes
KENT
4
Indiana Hoosiers
IND

TCU vs. Arizona State

Sat 2:05 AM
TruTV
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
11
Arizona State Sun Devils
ASU
6
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU

