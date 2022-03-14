College Basketball
2022 NCAA Tournament: Titus & Tate live bracket picks 2022 NCAA Tournament: Titus & Tate live bracket picks
College Basketball

2022 NCAA Tournament: Titus & Tate live bracket picks

3 hours ago

On Sunday, Mark Titus and Tate Frazier shared their in-the-moment thoughts as the NCAA Tournament brackets were revealed on a live edition of "Titus & Tate."

Now, it's time to fill out their brackets!

Tune in at noon ET as our college hoops experts go through the first-round matchups and hit on a few fun random facts about each team as they make their picks. 

There might even be a surprise appearance from Titus’ golden retriever Moses, who has a history of making some adept picks himself!

Follow Titus & Tate on Twitter and YouTube, and check out CBB on FOX on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as well!

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NCAA Tournament odds: Historical review of past March Madness champions
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Historical review of past March Madness champions

2 hours ago
NCAA Tournament odds: Title odds for every team in March Madness
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Title odds for every team in March Madness

10 hours ago
NCAA Tournament: 10 observations from the men's bracket
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament: 10 observations from the men's bracket

14 hours ago
2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament By The Numbers
College Basketball

2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament By The Numbers

17 hours ago
March Madness 2022: Let the bracket busting begin!
College Basketball

March Madness 2022: Let the bracket busting begin!

17 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes