OLYMPICS
College Basketball
2022 NCAA Tournament: Titus & Tate live bracket picks
3 hours ago
On Sunday, Mark Titus and Tate Frazier shared their in-the-moment thoughts as the NCAA Tournament brackets were revealed on a live edition of "Titus & Tate."
Now, it's time to fill out their brackets!
Tune in at noon ET as our college hoops experts go through the first-round matchups and hit on a few fun random facts about each team as they make their picks.
There might even be a surprise appearance from Titus’ golden retriever Moses, who has a history of making some adept picks himself!
Follow Titus & Tate on Twitter and YouTube, and check out CBB on FOX on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as well!
in this topic
share story
College Basketball
NCAA Tournament odds: Historical review of past March Madness champions
2 hours ago
College Basketball
NCAA Tournament odds: Title odds for every team in March Madness
10 hours ago
College Basketball
NCAA Tournament: 10 observations from the men's bracket
14 hours ago
College Basketball
2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament By The Numbers
17 hours ago
College Basketball
March Madness 2022: Let the bracket busting begin!
17 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?View All Stories
