2022 NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday Show: Titus & Tate reaction

Dynamic duos can make a lot of noise in March Madness, and FOX Sports' very own duo of Mark Titus and Tate Frazier were on their A-Game when the men's NCAA Tournament brackets were revealed.

As the 68-team bracket was filled out and the first-round matchups were revealed, Titus & Tate shared their thoughts on every matchup.

Here is a look at region-by-region reactions from Titus and Tate.

WEST REGION

Gonzaga received the No. 1 seed in the West and will open up against 16-seed Georgia State. But when the Duke Blue Devils were revealed as the No. 2 seed in the West, Tate's jaw dropped to the floor, while Titus couldn't help but to laugh.

"This is unbelievable," Frazier said as the Blue Devils were revealed. "This has got to be the end of this. I can't believe Duke is a 2-seed."

Another matchup that immediately jumped out to Titus and Tate in the West is No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson.

"This is the Foster Loyer Game," Titus said, reacting to the Davidson guard who transferred from Michigan State. "He is going to try and score 40 against Michigan State."

When it comes to the intriguing teams in the West, Frazier was quick to point out the No. seed Memphis Tigers.

"I think they are fascinating," Frazier said of the Tigers. "If they get past Boise State, they would play Gonzaga. That's the type of game that Jalen Durant could get up for."

