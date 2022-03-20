College Basketball 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: Round 2, Day 2 underway 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The final day of the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is underway.

The first round featured a few huge upsets and even one incredible Cinderella story , while the second round got off to a hot start with handful of close calls on Saturday.

Kicking things off Sunday, No. 5 Houston put on a defensive showcase vs. No. 4 Illinois in Pittsburgh.

Now, a must-see matchup between No. 2 Villanova and No. 7 Ohio State is underway.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's Round of 32 games.

No. 5 Houston 68, No. 4 Illinois 53

Levitate!

The Cougars' aggressive style paid dividends early, and they were able to turn defense to offense on multiple possessions to start the game.

On one of their defensive gems, Jamal Shead leapt in front of an inbounds pass, and found a streaking Taze Moore, who floated to the rack for an easy deuce.

Not today!

Remember that stingy Cougars defense?

It really is about that life, as is Reggie Chaney, who sent this one into the stands.

At the horn

Houston got out to a 23-13 advantage in the game's early stages, but the Fighting Illini fought back valiantly, closing the gap by sinking five of their last six shots in the first half, which included this cold-blooded pull-up 3 from Trent Frazier to beat the buzzer.

Houston led 30-26 at the half.

Game of inches

Defense, defense, and more defense from the Cougs.

How about this magnificent save from Fabian White Jr. to Moore? The heroic play was critical in helping Houston stretch its lead to double-digits, as it sealed its third consecutive trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

And coach Kelvin Sampson was loving every bit of it.

STILL TO COME:

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Villanova

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Duke (5:15 p.m. ET)

No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Wisconsin (6:10 p.m. ET)

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (7:10 p.m. ET)

No. 10 Miami (FL) vs. No. 2 Auburn (7:45 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 3 Purdue (8:40 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU (9:40 p.m. ET)

