College Basketball
2022 NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: Round 2, Day 2 underway 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: Round 2, Day 2 underway
College Basketball

2022 NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: Round 2, Day 2 underway

2 hours ago

The final day of the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is underway.

The first round featured a few huge upsets and even one incredible Cinderella story, while the second round got off to a hot start with handful of close calls on Saturday

Kicking things off Sunday, No. 5 Houston put on a defensive showcase vs. No. 4 Illinois in Pittsburgh.

Now, a must-see matchup between No. 2 Villanova and No. 7 Ohio State is underway.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's Round of 32 games.

No. 5 Houston 68, No. 4 Illinois 53

Levitate!

The Cougars' aggressive style paid dividends early, and they were able to turn defense to offense on multiple possessions to start the game. 

On one of their defensive gems, Jamal Shead leapt in front of an inbounds pass, and found a streaking Taze Moore, who floated to the rack for an easy deuce.

Not today!

Remember that stingy Cougars defense? 

It really is about that life, as is Reggie Chaney, who sent this one into the stands.

At the horn

Houston got out to a 23-13 advantage in the game's early stages, but the Fighting Illini fought back valiantly, closing the gap by sinking five of their last six shots in the first half, which included this cold-blooded pull-up 3 from Trent Frazier to beat the buzzer.

Houston led 30-26 at the half.

Game of inches

Defense, defense, and more defense from the Cougs. 

How about this magnificent save from Fabian White Jr. to Moore? The heroic play was critical in helping Houston stretch its lead to double-digits, as it sealed its third consecutive trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

And coach Kelvin Sampson was loving every bit of it.

STILL TO COME:

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Villanova

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Duke (5:15 p.m. ET)

No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Wisconsin (6:10 p.m. ET)

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (7:10 p.m. ET)

No. 10 Miami (FL) vs. No. 2 Auburn (7:45 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 3 Purdue (8:40 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU (9:40 p.m. ET)

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NCAA Tournament odds: Picks, lines, betting results for second-round games
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Picks, lines, betting results for second-round games

35 mins ago
NCAA Tournament odds: Picks for every second-round game
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Picks for every second-round game

1 hour ago
2022 NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: Gonzaga gets by Memphis
College Basketball

2022 NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: Gonzaga gets by Memphis

14 hours ago
Instant classic? UNC withstands ejection, huge Baylor rally to oust 1-seed
College Basketball

Instant classic? UNC withstands ejection, huge Baylor rally to oust 1-seed

22 hours ago
2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament Top Moments: Badgers, Spartans hold on
College Basketball

2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament Top Moments: Badgers, Spartans hold on

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes