2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament Top Moments: Round 1, Day 2

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament wraps up with a wealth of great matchups Friday.

It was a wild, bracket-busting first day of Round 1 on Thursday, which saw powerhouses Kentucky , UConn and Iowa suffer stunning upsets.

Competition continues Friday with No. 7 Ohio State and No. 10 Loyola-Chicago tipping things off, while No. 3 Purdue takes on Ivy League champion No. 14 Yale later on (2 p.m. ET).

Highlighting the action in the evening is No. 2 Duke-No. 15 Cal State Fullerton (7:10 p.m. ET) and No. 1 Arizona-No. 16 Wright State (7:27 p.m. ET).

Here are the top moments from the Round of 64 games that concluded on Friday.

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago

Sister Jean is in the building

Loyola-Chicago's No. 1 supporter Sister Jean gave some words of encouragement to her team before Friday's matchup with Ohio State.

And according to reports, even OSU head coach Chris Holtmann was excited to see Sister Jean.

The Ramblers off and ramblin'

Loyola-Chicago was working in transition early, with Ryan Schwieger playing aggressive to start the game.

Buckeyes on the break

Ohio State wanted its turn to play in transition, and Malaki Branham got on the break for the nice slam.

Gimme dat!

Nothing to get the blood flowing like a big block at the rim.

Dish and dump

Teamwork makes the dream work, and Loyola's offense is all the proof you need.

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

Ja-Buckets

Surely you've heard of freshman phenom Jabari Smith?

Get acquainted if you haven't.

Drop-off, then bucket

This sweet dime from Wendell Green to Dylan Cardwell resulted in a pretty two for the Tigers.

Target practice

Just because they're a 15-seed doesn't mean Jacksonville State is going down without a fight.

Kessler takover

Word of advice, don't jump with Walker Kessler.

He followed up the ferocious jam with a tough bucket and a foul to help extend Auburn's lead.

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State (1:45 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale (2 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware (2:45 p.m. ET)

No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami (3:10 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame (4:15 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech (4:30 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga (6:50 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton (7:10 p.m. ET)

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State (7:20 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State (7:27 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB (9:20 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson (9:40 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate (9:50 p.m. ET)

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU (9:57 p.m. ET)

