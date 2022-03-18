College Basketball 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament Top Moments: Houston, TCU in action 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament wraps up with a wealth of great matchups Friday.

It was a wild, bracket-busting first day of Round 1 on Thursday, which saw powerhouses Kentucky , UConn and Iowa suffer stunning upsets.

Competition continued Friday with Ohio State, Purdue, Texas Tech and Auburn all securing wins in the early window of games, followed by victories from Arizona and Duke in the evening window.

Here are the top moments from the Round of 64 games that concluded on Friday.

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU

Fear the Frogs

TCU jumped out to an early double-digit lead over Seton Hall in the first half, with lots of help from forward Emanuel Miller.

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB

No quit

Not even an MCL injury stopped UAB's Trey Jemison from slamming down and-one dunks for the Blazers early.

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson

Full speed ahead

It was a back-and-forth battle between Davidson and Michigan State, who had the edge at the break, 32-31.

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate

Up next!

No. 11 Iowa State 59, No. 6 LSU 54

Jelly!

Up, under and finishing at the rim for Tyrese Hunter.

The Tigers put up a good fight, but in the end, they didn't have enough to overcome the Cyclones.

No. 1 Arizona 87, No. 16 Wright State 70

Get out and run

A good defense will always help provide offense, evidenced by this sequence from Arizona.

No. 2 Duke 78, No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 61

Locked and loaded

Many have tried and many have failed when it comes to guarding Paolo Banchero, and early on Cal State Fullerton was unsuccessful in its attempts.

Banchero led Duke with 17 points in the win to ensure this wouldn't be Coach K's final game as a head coach.

No. 4 Illinois 54, No. 13 Chattanooga 53

Upset alert?

A No. 4 seed? It didn't matter who was in front of Chattanooga, they were ready for the challenge early.

Terrell Owens was in the building supporting his alma mater as they neared closer and closer to an upset win.

But Illinois hung around, taking its first lead with less than a minute left and hanging on for a narrow win.

No. 7 Ohio State 54, No. 10 Loyola-Chicago 41

Sister Jean is in the building

Loyola-Chicago's No. 1 supporter Sister Jean gave some words of encouragement to her team before Friday's matchup with Ohio State.

The Ramblers off and ramblin'

Loyola-Chicago was working in transition early, with Ryan Schwieger playing aggressively to start the game.

Crossing the finish line

The Buckeyes' defense suffocated Loyola in the second half, helping them advance to the Round of 32.

No. 2 Auburn 80, No. 15 Jacksonville State 61

Ja-Buckets

Surely you've heard of freshman phenom Jabari Smith? Get acquainted if you haven't.

Drop-off, then bucket

This sweet dime from Wendell Green to Dylan Cardwell resulted in a pretty two for the Tigers.

Closing statement

Jabari Smith punctuated a dominant win for Auburn with a monster dunk to close out the game in style.

No. 3 Texas Tech 97, No. 14 Montana State 62

Clicking on all cylinders

Texas Tech operated like a well-oiled machine early against Montana State, imposing their will from the opening tip-off.

Texas Tech was never threatened, dominating from beginning to end to advance to the Round of 32.

No. 3 Purdue 78, No. 14 Yale 56

Getting started early

Jaden Ivey is one of the best players in America, and he didn't waste any time showing Yale why.

The points count the same

It was an adventure for Purdue to get this basket, but they ultimately got it, adding three points to their total.

After a tight affair early on, Purdue controlled the second half of the game to win in dominant fashion and advance to the next round.

No. 2 Villanova 80, No. 15 Delaware 59

Ready for a fight

Delaware was the aggressor early against Villanova.

Hammering it home

Caleb Daniels saw a weak spot in the defense and exploited it with a two-handed dunk to extend Villanova's lead.

From that point on, Villanova was never threatened, overwhelming Delaware to get the win.

No. 10 Miami 68, No. 7 USC 66

Rough start

It's safe to say that USC head coach Andy Enfield was not satisfied with the start from his Trojans.

Close, but no cigar

Miami nearly capped off an impressive first half against USC with a buzzer-beating heave, but they settled for an 11-point halftime lead instead.

The Trojans fought back in the second half, tying the game late, but Miami was able to avoid disaster and squeak out a two-point win and advance.

No. 11 Notre Dame 78, No. 6 Alabama 64

Starting off right

Alabama set the tone early with this thunderous jam for the first points of the game.

Luck of the Irish

Well, it wasn't quite luck, with Notre Dame pulling away in the second half to notch its second win of the week.

No. 6 Texas 81, No. 11 Virginia Tech 73

Supreme focus

The Hokies showed up locked in and ready to go, jumping on top of Texas early.

Sports Carr

Marcus Carr is one of the lead guards for Texas, and Virginia Tech found out the hard way in the second half.

All five starters for Texas scored in double-figures to help the Longhorns win their first NCAA Tournament game in eight years.

