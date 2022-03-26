College Basketball 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament Top Moments: Elite Eight underway 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's Elite Eight time in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Tipping things off Saturday, No. 2 Villanova is battling 5-seed Houston, who advanced after knocking off No. 1 Arizona by double-digits in the Sweet 16.

Later, No. 2 Duke takes on 4-seed Arkansas, which is appearing in its second consecutive Elite Eight after upsetting top-seeded Gonzaga on Thursday.

Here are the top moments from Saturday's Elite Eight games.

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Houston

Samuels show

Lights. Camera. Jermaine Samuels.

The Wildcats' senior forward wasted little time getting things going for his squad, hitting a pair of nifty early buckets to help 'Nova start off on the right foot.

Playmaker badge

Cougars guard Kyler Edwards has shown an affinity for knocking down treys, but he flashed his playmaking ability with this pretty pass for Houston's second basket of the game.

Hammer Time

The Cougars kept their foot on the gas as the first half came to a close.

Lucky Seven

The Wildcats held a seven-point lead at the break, 27-20.

Villanova's Caleb Daniels and Samuels led all scorers in the first half with seven points each.

Dime

Daniels kicked off the second-half scoring with a 3-point jumper to push Villanova's lead into double digits.

Taze Time

Houston forward Taze Moore returned the favor with his own shot from distance, Houston's first of the night, to cut the deficit. Both teams continued to battle, and it was an 11-point game at the midway mark.



STILL TO COME:

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Duke (8:49 p.m. ET)

