College Basketball
2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament Top Moments: Elite Eight, Day 2 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament Top Moments: Elite Eight, Day 2
College Basketball

2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament Top Moments: Elite Eight, Day 2

1 hour ago

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament continues Elite Eight play on Sunday with two big matchups.

Hot off a record-breaking Sweet 16 win, top-seeded Kansas is taking on 10-seed Miami (FL), who trailed for a total of just 16 seconds over its last two NCAA Tournament games.

Later, No. 8 North Carolina faces the Cinderella story that is 15-seed Saint Peter’s in the Peacocks' first Elite Eight appearance (8:05 p.m. ET).

The winners will join No. 2 Duke and No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four, which kicks off Saturday, April 2.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's Elite Eight games.

No. 10 Miami (FL) vs. No. 1 Kansas

The stage is set

Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga got his team hype before tip off.

He is the first head coach in NCAA Tournament history to take two different programs to the Elite Eight as double-digit seeds. Larrañaga previously led George Mason to the Final Four as an 11-seed in 2006.

Here we go!

Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, Dajuan Harris, David McCormack and Jalen Wilson started for Kansas. On the other side, it was Kameron McGusty, Jordan Miller, Charlie Moore, Sam Waardenburg and Isaiah Wong who took the court first and set the tone for Miami. 

The Jayhawks were first to strike, but Miami took the lead with this huge 3 from Wong:

Catching air

Kansas' Braun got up on this big-time dunk, as the Jayhawks regained the lead.

Here come the 'Canes

McGusty gave Miami the edge with this clutch basket:

Back and forth

Things were tied up at 18 points apiece near the midway mark of the first half, but that didn't last long.

Kam can

McGusty was on fire as the first half winded down. He came up with back-to-back jumpers to extend Miami's lead. Just like that, the Hurricanes' guard had 12 of Miami's 24 points.

A storm's brewing

With momentum on its side, Miami went on a 9-2 run to close the half and took a 35-29 lead into the break.

STILL TO COME:

No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 8 North Carolina (8:05 p.m. ET)

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NCAA Tournament odds: How to bet Elite Eight games, results, lines
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: How to bet Elite Eight games, results, lines

1 hour ago
NCAA Tournament odds: Saint Peter's run to Elite Eight
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Saint Peter's run to Elite Eight

3 hours ago
2022 NCAA Tournament By The Numbers: Elite Eight, Day 2
College Basketball

2022 NCAA Tournament By The Numbers: Elite Eight, Day 2

16 hours ago
Are Duke Blue Devils driving Coach K to a golden finale?
Duke Blue Devils

Are Duke Blue Devils driving Coach K to a golden finale?

16 hours ago
NCAA Tournament odds: Title lines for every remaining team
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Title lines for every remaining team

16 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes