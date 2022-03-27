College Basketball 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament Top Moments: Elite Eight, Day 2 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament continues Elite Eight play on Sunday with two big matchups.

Hot off a record-breaking Sweet 16 win, top-seeded Kansas is taking on 10-seed Miami (FL) , who trailed for a total of just 16 seconds over its last two NCAA Tournament games.

Later, No. 8 North Carolina faces the Cinderella story that is 15-seed Saint Peter’s in the Peacocks' first Elite Eight appearance (8:05 p.m. ET).

The winners will join No. 2 Duke and No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four, which kicks off Saturday, April 2.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's Elite Eight games.

No. 10 Miami (FL) vs. No. 1 Kansas

The stage is set

Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga got his team hype before tip off.

He is the first head coach in NCAA Tournament history to take two different programs to the Elite Eight as double-digit seeds. Larrañaga previously led George Mason to the Final Four as an 11-seed in 2006.

Here we go!

Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, Dajuan Harris, David McCormack and Jalen Wilson started for Kansas. On the other side, it was Kameron McGusty, Jordan Miller, Charlie Moore, Sam Waardenburg and Isaiah Wong who took the court first and set the tone for Miami.

The Jayhawks were first to strike, but Miami took the lead with this huge 3 from Wong:

Catching air

Kansas' Braun got up on this big-time dunk, as the Jayhawks regained the lead.

Here come the 'Canes

McGusty gave Miami the edge with this clutch basket:

Back and forth

Things were tied up at 18 points apiece near the midway mark of the first half, but that didn't last long.

Kam can

McGusty was on fire as the first half winded down. He came up with back-to-back jumpers to extend Miami's lead. Just like that, the Hurricanes' guard had 12 of Miami's 24 points.

A storm's brewing

With momentum on its side, Miami went on a 9-2 run to close the half and took a 35-29 lead into the break.

STILL TO COME:

No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 8 North Carolina (8:05 p.m. ET)

