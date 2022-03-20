College Basketball 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: Duke in action 14 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The final day of the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is underway.

The first round featured a few huge upsets and even one incredible Cinderella story , while the second round got off to a hot start with some close calls on Saturday.

Tipping things off Sunday, No. 5 Houston put on a defensive showcase vs. No. 4 Illinois in Pittsburgh, while No. 2 Villanova staved off No. 7 Ohio State's late comeback attempt.

Now, No. 2 Duke and No. 7 Michigan State are clashing in a battle of legendary coaches.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's Round of 32 games.

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Duke

Blocks galore

Michigan State kept it close early on, and that was sparked largely in part to their staunch defense, which included four blocks in the first 10 minutes.

Raining 3s

The Spartans kept things close thanks to some hot shooting from long range.

No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Wisconsin

Rising to the occasion

George Conditt cleaned up on the glass, and it led to him throwing down a huge dunk to give Iowa State an early lead.

Too soft

Chris Vogt isn't letting opponents score at the rim if they aren't going iup stronger than this.

No. 5 Houston 68, No. 4 Illinois 53

Levitate!

The Cougars' aggressive style paid dividends early, and they were able to turn defense to offense on multiple possessions to start the game.

On one of their defensive gems, Jamal Shead leapt in front of an inbounds pass, and found a streaking Taze Moore, who floated to the rack for an easy deuce.

Not today!

Remember that stingy Cougars defense?

It really is about that life, as is Reggie Chaney, who sent this one into the stands.

At the horn

Houston got out to a 23-13 advantage in the game's early stages, but the Fighting Illini fought back valiantly, closing the gap by sinking five of their last six shots in the first half, which included this cold-blooded pull-up 3 from Trent Frazier to beat the buzzer.

Houston led 30-26 at the half.

Game of inches

Defense, defense, and more defense from the Cougs.

How about this magnificent save from Fabian White Jr. to Moore? The heroic play was critical in helping Houston stretch its lead to double-digits, as it sealed its third consecutive trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

And coach Kelvin Sampson was loving every bit of it.

No. 2 Villanova 71, No. 7 Ohio State 61

Logo 3!

How far is too far for Ohio State's Meechie Johnson Jr.? The world may never know.

See one, raise one

He won the Big East's Player of the Year award for a reason. Collin Gillespie has ice in his veins, and he flashed his clutch gene with a pivotal 3-pointer to preserve the Wildcats' lead late in the second half.

Battle-tested

These are the moments that Jay Wright has prepared his team for, and ‘Nova’s late-game moxie helped carry it over the hump, despite a barrage of charges from the Buckeyes.

Eric Dixon cut the wind from his opponent's sails with 1:35 to play, knocking down the game-sealing 3 to send the Wildcats to their third consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearance.

STILL TO COME:

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (7:10 p.m. ET)

No. 10 Miami (FL) vs. No. 2 Auburn (7:45 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 3 Purdue (8:40 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU (9:40 p.m. ET)

