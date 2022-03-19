2022 NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: Baylor and UNC face off
The second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is in full swing Saturday.
The first round featured a few huge upsets, a handful of close calls and even one amazing Cinderella story.
Kicking off Round 2 is a matchup between top-seeded Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina in Fort Worth, Texas.
Here are the top moments from the Round of 32 games that concluded on Saturday.
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina
R.J. Davis came out on fire in Fort Worth! The freshman phenom scored UNC's first nine points and helped the Tar Heels punch first with a dominant 14-2 run. It was 21-10 Carolina at the under-12 timeout.
Watch 'em fly by RJ! UNC scorched the net from deep with six triples, including four from Davis, to build a stunning 42-29 halftime lead over the top-seeded Baylor Bears.
Blocked by Bacot! The Tar Heels did it with their defense, holding the Bears to just 35% shooting through the first 30 minutes and opening up an 18-point lead.
No quit in these Bears! After trailing by as much as 25, an ejection to Carolina's Brady Manek and 20 second-half points from Adam Flagler sparked a 20-4 Baylor run, cutting UNC's lead to single-digits at the under-4 timeout
James Akinjo cut it to one possession! The fast-break, and-one finish brought the Bears within three with fewer than two minutes remaining.
And-one for the tie!! Akinjo converted a tough layup through contact and sunk the clutch free throw to bring Baylor all the way back from 25-point deficit. 80-80 with 15.8 seconds left.
STILL TO COME:
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton (2:40 p.m. ET, CBS)
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan (5:15 p.m. ET, CBS)
No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond (6:10 p.m. ET, TNT)
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's (7:10 p.m. ET, TBS)
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's (7:45 p.m. ET, CBS)
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (8:40 p.m. ET, TNT)
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis (9:40 p.m. ET, TBS)