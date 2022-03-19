College Basketball 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: Baylor and UNC face off 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is in full swing Saturday.

The first round featured a few huge upsets, a handful of close calls and even one amazing Cinderella story.

Kicking off Round 2 is a matchup between top-seeded Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina in Fort Worth, Texas.

Here are the top moments from the Round of 32 games that concluded on Saturday.

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina

R.J. Davis came out on fire in Fort Worth! The freshman phenom scored UNC's first nine points and helped the Tar Heels punch first with a dominant 14-2 run. It was 21-10 Carolina at the under-12 timeout.

Watch 'em fly by RJ! UNC scorched the net from deep with six triples, including four from Davis, to build a stunning 42-29 halftime lead over the top-seeded Baylor Bears.

Blocked by Bacot! The Tar Heels did it with their defense, holding the Bears to just 35% shooting through the first 30 minutes and opening up an 18-point lead.

No quit in these Bears! After trailing by as much as 25, an ejection to Carolina's Brady Manek and 20 second-half points from Adam Flagler sparked a 20-4 Baylor run, cutting UNC's lead to single-digits at the under-4 timeout

James Akinjo cut it to one possession! The fast-break, and-one finish brought the Bears within three with fewer than two minutes remaining.

And-one for the tie!! Akinjo converted a tough layup through contact and sunk the clutch free throw to bring Baylor all the way back from 25-point deficit. 80-80 with 15.8 seconds left.

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton (2:40 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan (5:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond (6:10 p.m. ET, TNT)

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's (7:10 p.m. ET, TBS)

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's (7:45 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (8:40 p.m. ET, TNT)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis (9:40 p.m. ET, TBS)

