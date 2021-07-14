Boxing Jake Paul joins 'Undisputed,' wants to fight Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is it possible that the most in-demand prizefighter in combat sports isn't from a traditional fighting background?

If the question was posed to Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation turned cash cow boxer, then his answer would probably be yes.

And his answer would, of course, likely be himself.

Paul has already fought retired NBA player Nate Robinson and retired MMA fighter Ben Askren in the ring. And not only is he 2-0 in those bouts, but he has won each by devastating knockout.

His next fight is scheduled for Aug. 29 against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley but he already has his eyes set on other big-time money fights in the future.

While stopping by "Undisputed" on Wednesday, he said that he wants to take a step up in his level of competition, specifically citing boxing's top pound-for-pound fighter Canelo Álvarez as a matchup he covets.

"I'm setting goals for myself and that's what motivates me every single day at practice, to think in the back of my head that I might be fighting Canelo in the next three years."

Álvarez is a five-division world champion and is revered as one of the greatest Mexican fighters of all time, but Paul believes his advantage in height and weight could make him a formidable opponent.

Paul is 6-1, 190, while Álvarez is 5-9 and about 20-25 pounds lighter.

That isn't the only high-profile pay-per-view fight that Paul has in mind either.

Even though he is fresh off a loss to Dustin Poirier in which he fractured his leg, Conor McGregor is in the line of sight for Paul, who believes the star power between the two could lead to one of the highest-selling PPVs of all time.

"I think it would be a good fight," Paul said. "I think that it would go to a decision but I'm the bigger guy. I'm faster, I'm stronger, I'm in my athletic prime."

There is good reason for Paul to believe that fight would be a success at the box office, seeing as how McGregor owns the five highest-grossing UFC PPVs of all time and seven of the top nine.

He also has the second highest-selling boxing PPV of all time with his 2017 bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Whether Paul is just having delusions of grandeur or can truly take on two of the biggest names in professional fighting remains to be seen.

But one thing is for certain: His journey is sure to be entertaining.

