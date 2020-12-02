Boxing Garcia's Welterweight Mt. Rushmore 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Danny Garcia is one of the best welterweights in the world – but that doesn't mean he can't give credit where it's due.

Garcia has held world titles in the light welterweight and welterweight divisions, on his way to accumulating a 36-2 record.

And this upcoming Saturday, he has a chance to add to his illustrious resume when he takes on reigning WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

But before the bout, Garcia was asked to list his Mr. Rushmore of welterweight greats.

Let's have a look at his list before he chases welterweight supremacy once again

Danny Garcia

"I feel like I'm one of the best 140 and 147 pound fighters of all-time." – Garcia

Could Garcia really be expected to leave himself off of his own Mt. Rushmore?

At light welterweight, Garcia earned wins over the like of Erik Morales, Amir Khan, Zab Judah and Lucas Matthyse, among others, before moving up to welterweight and becoming the WBC welterweight champion in 2016 with a win over Robert Guerrero.

Garcia has since suffered losses in the division to Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter – both by decision – but he's won his last two fights.

Felix Trinidad

"Trinidad was just a great, great welterweight." – Garcia

Trinidad finished his professional career with a record of 42-3, with 35 wins coming by knockout.

He became the WBC and lineal welterweight champion in 1999 when he defeated Oscar De La Hoya, by far the most memorable victory on his resume.

"Tito" also earned wins over Hector Camacho, Pernell Whitaker and Fernando Vargas.

Roberto Duran

"Roberto Duran beat Sugar Ray Leonard. He moved from 135 pounds to 147 and beat him, took his title, and became welterweight champion of the world. That's a big win. That's why I put him up there." – Garcia

Duran fought a whopping 119 fights in his professional carer, winning 103 of them and knocking out 70 of his opponents.

He became welterweight champion of the world in 1980 with the aforementioned win over Sugar Ray Leonard. However, he would twice more face off with Leonard and lose both contests.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

"He just went undefeated. Won many titles at 147, and that's why he is up there, too." – Garcia

Mayweather can be labeled many things, but he can't be labeled a loser.

He ended his career at a perfect 50-0, with 27 of those wins coming by knockout. He famously defeated Manny Pacquiao, De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez, Shane Mosley and others.

Mayweather was also named "Fighter of the Decade" for the 2010s by the Boxing Writer's Association of America.

Watch Danny Garcia's full listing of his top welterweight fighters below:

