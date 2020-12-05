Boxing Boxing World Predicts Spence-Garcia 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Saturday night will mark one of the biggest welterweight showdowns in recent memory, as Errol Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) puts his WBC and IBF welterweight straps on the line against former welterweight titlist Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs).

And for Spence, more than belts will be on the line, as he will bring his undefeated record to the ring with him.

Needless to say, both Spence and Garcia are ready to get busy in the ring.

Per usual, when a big fight is on the horizon, predictions as to how that fight will go begin to roll in.

So let's take a look at some of the predictions regarding Saturday's blockbuster squabble from a number of the biggest names in the fighting game.

Keith Thurman Jr.

Keith Thurman Jr. fought Garcia on March 4, 2017, earning a split decision victory. And while he hasn't faced Spence, Thurman and Spence do have a few opponents in common, most notably Shawn Porter.

Thurman earned a unanimous decision win over Porter on June 25, 2016, and Spence got a split decision nod over Porter in his last fight, on Sept. 28, 2019.

Shawn Porter

The aforementioned Porter has fought both Garcia and Spence.

While he came up short against Spence, he defeated Garcia on Sept. 8, 2018, via unanimous decision.

Lennox Lewis

Former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis fought the likes of Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Vitali Klitschko, and to this day, is a diehard boxing enthusiast.

Robert Garcia

Spence dominated Mikey Garcia – the younger brother of famed trainer Robert Garcia – on March 16, 2019, so Robert has had a firsthand look at the abilities of Spence.

Among others, Robert also trained Chris Algieri – who Spence TKO'd in Round 5 on April 16, 2016 – and Brandon Rios – who Garcia TKO'd in Round 9 on Feb. 17, 2018.

Terence Crawford, Andre Ward, Zab Judah, Tim Bradley and others (some inappropriate language).

Buy Spence Jr. vs. Garcia on FOX Sports pay-per-view now!

Get more from Boxing Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic Boxing