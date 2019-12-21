Rick Bowness: ‘We didn’t manage the game early and we were half a step behind’
Video Details
Rick Bowness on the Dallas Stars tough loss on Friday to the Florida Panthers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879