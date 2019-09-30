Jason Garrett: ‘We just didn’t play well enough as an offense’ | Cowboys Press Conference
Video Details
Garrett: 'We just didn't play well enough as an offense'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.