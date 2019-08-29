Texas School for the Deaf proves hearing loss doesn’t limit potential | Texas Football Days presented by Jack In The Box
Video Details
Texas School for the Deaf football team proving it can play with anyone, and enjoys beating teams that can hear what they are unable to.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618