Gregg Popovich on the Spurs poor shooting in loss to Brooklyn
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brooklyn Nets
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Spurs
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Hear from Greg Popovich after the San Antonio Spurs fall to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, LLC All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618