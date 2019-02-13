Tyler Seguin talks Stars Speed in 3-0 win over Panthers
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- Dallas Stars
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Stars
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NHL
- Tyler Seguin
- West
- West
-
Tyler Seguin discusses the Dallas Stars speed as they get the win on Tuesday night on the road in Florida.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618