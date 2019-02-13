Anton Khudobin on his 8th career shutout, win over Panthers
Video Details
- Anton Khudobin
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- Central
- Dallas Stars
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Stars
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NHL
- West
- West
-
Anton Khudobin silences the Florida Panthers helping the Dallas Stars to victory on Tuesday night on the road.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618