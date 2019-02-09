Jrue Holiday on the Pelicans win over the Timberwolves.
Video Details
- FOX Sports Southwest
- Jrue Holiday
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Northwest
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Hear from Jrue Holiday as he and the New Orleans Pelicans walk off the court with the win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618