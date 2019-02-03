Luka Doncic on win in Cleveland: ‘I just felt great’
Video Details
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dallas Mavericks
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Mavericks
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Luka Doncic
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Luka Doncic had a huge night helping the Dallas Mavericks in the win on Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618