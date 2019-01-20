Luka Doncic talks about his ejection after loss to Indiana
Video Details
- Central
- Dallas Mavericks
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Mavericks
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Indiana Pacers
- Luka Doncic
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Hear from Luka Doncic after the Dallas Mavericks fall to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618