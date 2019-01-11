Tyler Pitlick on the Net front Battles, loss to Flyers
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- Dallas Stars
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Southwest
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Tyler Pitlick
- West
- West
-
Tyler Pitlick discusses the Dallas Stars loss on Thursday night to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618