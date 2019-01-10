Alvin Gentry on Pelicans rout of the Cavaliers
Video Details
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Pelicans
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Alvin Gentry discusses the New Orleans Pelicans dominant win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618