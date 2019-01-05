Tyler Seguin on getting the Game-Winner in OT against Washington
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- Dallas Stars
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Stars
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Tyler Seguin
- Washington Capitals
- West
- West
-
Tyler Seguin scored both goals in Friday's win for the Dallas Stars beating the Washington Capitals in overtime.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618