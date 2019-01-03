Abdel Nader talks Thunder win against Lakers
Video Details
- Abdel Nader
- Abdel Nader
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Thunder
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Hear from Abdel Nader following the Oklahoma City Thunder win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618