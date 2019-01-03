Alvin Gentry talks tough loss for New Orleans in Brooklyn
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brooklyn Nets
- CBK
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Pelicans
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- New Orleans Privateers
- Southland
- Southland
-
Alvin Gentry shares his thoughts following Wednesday's 126-121 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618