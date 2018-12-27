Derrick White on playing for a team he grew up watching
Video Details
- Denver Nuggets
- Derrick White
- Derrick White
- FOX Sports Southwest
- NBA
- Northwest
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Derrick White discusses the San Antonio Spurs win on Wednesday over the Denver Nuggets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618