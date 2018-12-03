DeMar DeRozan hits 15 consecutive points in win over Portland
Video Details
- DeMar DeRozan
- FOX Sports Southwest
- NBA
- Northwest
- Portland Trail Blazers
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
DeMar DeRozan shares his thoughts following the San Antonio Spurs victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618