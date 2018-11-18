Alvin Gentry talks ball movement, defense in Pelicans win over Nuggets
Video Details
- Denver Nuggets
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Pelicans
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Northwest
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Alvin Gentry shares his thoughts on the New Orleans Pelicans win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618