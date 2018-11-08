Graham Harrell remembers Texas Tech’s epic win over No. 1 Texas a decade ago | Then and Now
Video Details
- Big 12
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Big12
- louis-ojeda-jr
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
-
Graham Harrell remembers the night 10 years ago when No. 7 Texas Tech beat No. 1 Texas on a last-second touchdown
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices