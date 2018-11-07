Rick Carlisle on Mavs sticking together in the 2nd half in win
Video Details
- Dallas Mavericks
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Mavericks
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NBA
- Southeast
- Southwest
- Washington Wizards
- West
- West
-
Rick Carlisle shares his thoughts following the Dallas Mavericks win on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices