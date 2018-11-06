Dennis Schroder had a night to help OKC defeat New Orleans 122-116
Video Details
- Dennis Schroder
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Thunder
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Hear from Dennis Schroder after the OKC Thunder top the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices