Steven Adams on Westbrook’s Injury, win over the Pelicans
Video Details
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Thunder
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Southwest
- Steven Adams
- West
- West
-
Hear from Steven Adams after the OKC Thunder defeat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices