Jim Montgomery on win over the Capitals
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- Dallas Stars
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Stars
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NHL
- West
- West
-
Jim Montgomery discusses the thrilling Dallas Stars overtime victory against the Washington Capitols.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices