Terrance Ferguson on OKC getting first win, defeating Phoenix
Video Details
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Thunder
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NBA
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Pacific
- Phoenix Suns
- Terrance Ferguson
- West
- West
-
Hear from Terrance Ferguson after the Oklahoma City Thunder pick up their first win and defeat the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices