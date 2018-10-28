Alvin Gentry likes the way the Pels started in loss to Jazz
Video Details
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Pelicans
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Northwest
- Southwest
- Utah Jazz
- West
- West
-
Alvin Gentry shares his thoughts on the New Orleans Pelicans loss on Saturday against the Utah Jazz.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices