Alvin Gentry on Pelicans last second win over Nets
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brooklyn Nets
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Pelicans
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Alvin Gentry exhales after a thrilling New Orleans Pelicans finish over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices