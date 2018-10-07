Paul George Highlight Reel | Atlanta Hawks at OKC Thunder
Paul George Highlight Reel | Atlanta Hawks at OKC Thunder
ANNOUNCER 1: His sophomore season, so we wish him well in getting back out there on the floor
ANNOUNCER 2: Shooter finds the open man, exactly who he wanted, and Paul George knocks down the three.
ANNOUNCER 1: That time, he played defense for 24 seconds.
ANNOUNCER 2: Backdoor [INAUDIBLE]-- Dorsey got caught in the air. Abrines steps into the passing lane two on one. George, why not?
ANNOUNCER 1: The million dollar move with a nickel finish though.
ANNOUNCER 2: That seemed out of bounds, but right to Adams.
ANNOUNCER 1: Great hustle, and look what it leads to.
ANNOUNCER 2: Not going to miss that. Paul George doing everything in the third quarter. He's got 14 points. It's all Thunder tonight.
