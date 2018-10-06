Kyler Murray loss for words after first defeat as starter since before high school
- Obviously not used to losing. Hurts. Disappointed. [SIGHS]
It's tough because I feel-- I turned the ball over and they didn't. I feel like that's-- that's just-- You give them the advantage when you turn the ball over. And I feel like if I didn't turn the ball over, you know, we'd have a better shot at winning that game.
Obviously, we didn't play as well as we wanted to offensively in the first half. The second half, I think we did a lot of good things. But we knew coming into this game it was going to be four quarter game. We got to be better. We're better than that, and I know we're better than that. It's just tough.
