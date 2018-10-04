Dallas Stars ready for Opening Night vs. Coyotes
[MUSIC PLAYING] [CROWD CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER: Tyler is going to fight Patrick [INAUDIBLE].
- You get the feeling like it's the first day back at school. You get those butterflies, the little nerves, the excitement.
ANNOUNCER: What a game for 91.
- You kind of get that feeling of your first game again.
[CROWD CHEERS]
You know, there's so much excitement, a lot of nerves.
- Opening night's like Christmas morning for the players.
ANNOUNCER: It's over.
- The fans are waiting all summer so it's kind of, you know, your first shot, first kick of the can, and just a lot of excitement.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
