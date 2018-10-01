‘Texas Is Back!’ heading into Red River Showdown | The Dose
Sports with all the side effects
ANNOUNCER: Swoops dancing for the win. Texas is back, folks.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- Oh, happy day. Texas is back.
- No, they're not.
- Would you please join me in welcoming coach Tom Herman.
[APPLAUSE]
- Oh, Grooves is going to love this one.
[CAMERA SHUTTER CLICKS]
[PHONE BUZZES]
[MUSIC PLAYING]
ANNOUNCER: [INAUDIBLE] down the field. Touchdown Texas!
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- What a day.
- Texas is back, baby!
- [BLEEP]. No, they're not!
ANNOUNCER: [INAUDIBLE] pressured again. Stands in. End zone. What a catch!
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- And so the moth says, the light was on.
- Texas is back!
- No, they're not!
- Huh?
ANNOUNCER: D'shawn Jameson will take it to the house. Touchdown.
- Texas is back!
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices