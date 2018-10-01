[MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER: Lehman showing blitz. There's the blitz! Touchdown, Lehman! Touchdown, Oklahoma! Williams got him on the blitz! Lehman on the pick!

TEDDY LEHMAN: There's been a bunch of big plays in the Cotton Bowl and the OU Texas game. But that one, I don't know if I've ever heard of a place like that.

Seems like a million years ago, and it's fresh on everyone's mind. I mean, just the overall atmosphere of that game is-- there's nothing else like it in college football.

[CHEERING]

Playing for Coach Stoops was special. The opportunity to play for a legend, a Hall of Famer--

ANNOUNCER: OU is gonna win it again!

- I was lucky enough to spend several years in the NFL. And it's a lot of fun. It's different than college football, that's for sure. But it's definitely an experience I'll remember the rest of my life.

Welcome back to Sports Talk 1400. Talking Oklahoma football today.

No, I transitioned right into radio. Found a great radio station here based in Norman, Oklahoma. Taught football every day, talk about OU every day.

Hopefully, Lincoln Riley is going to make a decision soon.

And he's been great for former players. Former players welcomed around the program at any time. It's great whenever you have a guy that comes into the program, like Lincoln Riley, and understands the history there, and the guys that built the program before who welcomes him back with open arms.