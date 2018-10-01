Teddy Lehman and the epic 2001 Red River Showdown play | Then and Now
Video Details
Former Oklahoma linebacker Teddy Lehman looks back at arguably the biggest play in Red River Showdown history.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices