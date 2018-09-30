Adrian Beltre goes over to opposing side to give Felix Hernandez a hug
Video Details
- Adrián Béltre
- AL
- AL West
- Félix Hernández
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- MLB
- Seattle Mariners
- Texas Rangers
-
Adrian Beltre took a moment to walk over to the opposing side to give a hug to his longtime friend Felix Hernandez.
