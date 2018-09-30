Zeke on Cowboys’ win: ‘I think we got back to our old self’
Dallas Cowboys beat Detroit Lions 26-24
- Yeah, I think we got back to our old self. You know what I mean? And it showed. We wore that defense down. We had some big [INAUDIBLE] in the second half after we wore them down. We went out there and did what we had to do to win the game.
Like I said, it was [INAUDIBLE] this game. We needed to go out here and get a win so we could kept back to 500 and so we can be in a good place for the rest of the season.
