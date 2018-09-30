Jerry Jones after Cowboys’ last-second win: ‘Were y’all worried about anything?’
Dallas Cowboys beat Detroit Lions 26-24
- Were y'all worried about anything?
[LAUGHTER]
REPORTER: Whoo. Stress test.
- Well, I'm proud of our guys, and we just-- just didn't quit. And then, right at the end, they made the plays-- Zeke's catch over his head. We had guys that at the end of the game were worn down, guys that were kind of nicked up a little bit, but were able to come through [INAUDIBLE]. I'm really proud of them, I think this will contribute to hopefully a real direction as we go into next week.
