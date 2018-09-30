ANNOUNCER: Back to the other end here. But Luca for the weak side.

That's excellent vision to see the advantage inside with DSJ. And there you see Doncic being aware of that shot clock. Just got it off.

Doncic for 3. And that looks sweet.

[CHEERING]

Well if they're not going to cover him out there, I think he's probably going to knock those down. Pretty looking shot. Yeah, it really matters when the guy that gets the rebound can push the way Luka can. And he's probably going to have a big rebound games this year, guys.

You know, and we see it about--

Luca Doncic with the handle, the control, and everything that has made him the most accomplished international player that has ever come into the NBA at age 19.