ANNOUNCER 1: That we're going to have fun watching Dennis Smith, Jr.

ANNOUNCER 2: There's no question about it. When you miss a jump shot, you know better than anyone where it's going to come off. He was in the right place at the right time.

ANNOUNCER 1: How--

ANNOUNCER 2: And [INAUDIBLE] almost pushed me out of my cheap seat by the way.

ANNOUNCER 1: Rebound by Doncic.

ANNOUNCER 3: And this left side of the floor harp is not his. You put him on the right side.

ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, there you go. Dennis Smith finds the open man on weak side. Oh, how did he keep his balance there and he finishes!

ANNOUNCER 3: I'm satisfied. I'm going home at half guys.

ANNOUNCER 1: Incredible.

ANNOUNCER 2: DSJ shake crossover to the hoop--

ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, that bounce.

ANNOUNCER 2: --avoiding another defender in the back. Uh oh.

ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, here we go! First time tonight on the alley-oop, Smith to Jordan.

ANNOUNCER 2: You can see it developing right away.

ANNOUNCER 1: Why watch the Mavericks? Because you never know what type of [INAUDIBLE] and his athleticism Dennis Smith might provide.

ANNOUNCER 2: And he was good. Gave you a little bit of everything, the whoop-de-doo there with the left hand in the right place at the right time. Watch this shake. Avoiding two defenders that time all the way to the rim. I'm anxious for his sophomore season.

[MUSIC PLAYING]